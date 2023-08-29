'Why this week could be season defining for Celtic'

Tino, The Celtic Exchange Podcast, external

Saturday’s league fixture against (then) bottom side St Johnstone should have been a perfect opportunity for Celtic to right some of the wrongs from the previous week’s defeat at Kilmarnock, but instead we stumbled to a dull and disappointing draw at a packed Celtic Park.

The blank scoresheet meant we recorded back-to-back goalless games domestically for the first time since way back in May 2018.

That was also under Brendan Rodgers – but surely a coincidence?

However, despite the weekend’s failings we’ve got no time to feel sorry for ourselves with a massive week ahead which could shape our entire season.

First up is Thursday’s Champions League draw where Europe's top sides will gather to see who will be getting put to the sword by Rodgers' new-look side.

Progression from the group stages feels a long way off at this stage but we’ll hopefully be in far better shape by matchday one on 19-20 September.

Midnight on Friday will then see a close to the summer transfer window and suggestions are that Celtic may yet bring up to five new players in the door.

I’d settle for four, with a left-back and a striker my priorities. Honduras winger Luis Palma already looks like a done deal so three to go please Celtic.

Then on Sunday it’s the first Glasgow derby of the season as we head to Ibrox without any of our supporters to face Rangers.

Their tails will be up given our recent poor performances but for Callum McGregor and Co there’s simply no better time or place to rediscover the spark that’s clearly been missing.

We go there with no less than four central defenders unavailable through injury and so Rodgers will have some big calls to make on the day.

His options are seriously limited, though a flurry of late transfer activity may just provide him with the ammunition he needs to pull off a huge result on the southside.

That way we can enjoy the international break, regroup, and then look ahead to whatever the Champions League has lined up for us.