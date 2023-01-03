Jude Bellingham should choose a move to Real Madrid over a switch to Liverpool, insists former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund teenager, who starred for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

But after the Reds' top-four hopes were dented by Monday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford, Reo-Coker said La Liga would be Bellingham's best option.

"If you were Jude Bellingham, would you go to Liverpool right now with what you currently see?" Reo-Coker said on the Football Daily Podcast on BBC Sounds.

"You look at the other suitors – if I was Bellingham, I would go to Real Madrid. I would look at what Real Madrid are doing, what they are building, what they’ve got there, the young talent and what can be achieved, and I would go there.

"I would not go to Liverpool."

ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden agreed, adding: "No matter what year it is, what state they are in, it’s Real Madrid isn’t it? They are the biggest club in the world – other clubs will argue with that but they are.

"Liverpool are always a massive draw. But right now, for me, Real Madrid is the place to be. It’s the dream move for any player and he could dominate that midfield like Modric has for the last 10 years. It would be a great move for him."

