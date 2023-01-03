Liverpool's lack of midfield investment has come back to "haunt them", says former defender Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford he said: "I feel like we’re watching Jurgen Klopp when he first came to the club.

"In the first couple of seasons that was always a problem, when they’d have the ball, someone would sit deep, someone would counter-attack on them.

"But I don’t know what’s happened to Liverpool in terms of midfield. Liverpool have bought one proper midfield player in four-and-half years, Thiago. It’s coming back to haunt them now. When I watch Liverpool now, and certainly in midfield, it feels like Jurgen Klopp‘s team is morphing into something else – a technical team.

"The only team that it reminds me of is when I used to play against Arsenal under Arsene Wenger. Yes, they were a great footballing team, but their actual pace and physicality, teams couldn’t cope with. Then that team morphed into something really technical and it never won again.

"I don’t know if there’s an influence from Pep Lijnders, who is Jurgen Klopp‘s number two and has a big say in what goes on as well.

"Maybe a Dutch way of thinking, getting players on the ball, I don’t know, or thinking Liverpool need to, not reinvent themselves but always keep tweaking things and changing things because maybe people are used to them.

"But for me, from minute one of Jurgen Klopp‘s era, against Tottenham away, forget the quality of players, people were sprinting all over the pitch and they were just like ‘woah’.

"I don’t see Liverpool now sprinting and closing people down, but they’re still playing with this high line.

"It’s like it’s not a Liverpool team. It’s not a Jurgen Klopp team what I’m watching."

Defender Andy Robertson gave his own thoughts on the game, stating: "With the fans sitting at home or on the bus back up to Liverpool, it's not good enough for them.

"We've spoken about consistency and things like that but we're not getting it.

"It feels like we're one step forward and one step back at the moment which makes it hard to climb the league table unfortunately."

Former Liverpool winger Bolo Zenden told 5 Live Breakfast: "The first half was appalling. I thought Brentford did really well, though I thought Liverpool would have had a warning sign as Brentford have already beaten Man United and Man City this season, so they have made a mark already.

"We know Liverpool have been off the pace this season and things haven't gone their way. But it was difficult to see how easy they gave chances away when they are normally so hard to beat. So it is definitely something to be addressed."