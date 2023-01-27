David Moyes says West Ham want Michail Antonio at the club and that there is no intention of selling him.

The Hammers' forward said there is a possibility he could leave in the January transfer window and has confirmed he has been in contact with other clubs.

When asked about those comments and whether the club might consider selling the 32-year-old after bringing Danny Ings in, Moyes said: "We have no intention of doing anything.

"We want Mick here, playing well, scoring goals and we'll be happy to have him.

"Micky is someone who has been talking about his future, rather than the club.

"Danny would be cup-tied for this game and we hope he's not going to miss too much. He's had an injection in his knee and we hope to have him back quite quickly.

"We felt we could add to what we've got. I don't see us spending more money, but this world changes quickly."