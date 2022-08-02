Connor Goldson believes the current Rangers squad is the strongest he has been part of. (Express), external

Injured duo Ryan Kent and John Souttar have not travelled with Rangers for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg against Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Union SG or Rangers will be drawn to face the winner of Dynamo Kyiv's tie with Sturm Graz or the winner of Monaco's tie with PSV Eindhoven in Tuesday's play-off round draw.