'Visit of Dons is a must-win for Hearts'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

It’s hard to escape the feelgood factor that surrounds the Scotland team nowadays and there has never been a better time in supporting the national side, at least for anyone under 40 who couldn’t truly appreciate the 1998 World Cup in France.

There used to be that Trainspotting meme – ‘it’s rubbish being Scottish’ – that was regularly rolled out after many a disappointing Scotland performance and that has now been long confined to the wastebin in Steve Clarke’s office.

With Hearts stars Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark due to report back for club duty after being involved – and I’ll use that word loosely given Shankland essentially went on a holiday to Cyprus – with the national side, I wonder what they will bring back to Oriam?

Will they try to bottle up the positive and confident energy from the Scotland camp and pass it round the Hearts dressing room to instil some much-needed optimism or will they go through Clarke’s recycling to get the Trainspotting meme and change the word ‘Scottish’ to ‘A Jambo’?

We’ll find out the answer to that on Saturday when Aberdeen visit Tynecastle in a match that has been dubbed ‘El Sackio’. There’s no doubt both teams have had wretched starts to the league campaign but in fairness to the Dons, they’ve faced three sides from last season’s top six in their first four encounters.

Hearts, however, do not have that excuse and while I believe both managers will be safe in their jobs come Saturday evening regardless of result, it shouldn’t be the case.

Steven Naismith has now been reinstalled as head coach officially, but make no mistake, it’s been his side all along. If Frankie McAvoy had been calling the shots this season as some Jambos have suggested given the change in playing style from Naismith’s audition period before the summer, then the Hearts board deserve untold criticism.

Naismith went a bit gung-ho previously as he had nothing to lose as caretaker boss, and everything to gain, which is what ended up happening.

The issue regarding playing style has stemmed from an inexperienced manager getting the job permanently and now having the added pressures and expectations that come with it, so avoiding defeat has become paramount.

There’s no doubt the game against Aberdeen is a must-win, even if it’s simply to keep pace with Motherwell in the race for third place. The Steelmen could end up nine points clear of us come Saturday evening after only five games.

A defeat on Saturday would also see Naismith’s win rate drop to 29%, which puts him in company with John McGlynn and Daniel Stendel and edging closer to Ian Cathro’s 23% with all three managers not remembered fondly down in Gorgie.

Looking at this fixture’s history does give me slight confidence as Aberdeen haven’t won in their last nine attempts at Tynecastle, with their last victory coming in May 2017 in what was a dead rubber match for Hearts.

I’m sure Naismith and the team know that if we want to be looking up the table and planning European trips in 2024 with Hearts as well as the Tartan Army, we need to start picking up maximum points at home.

Otherwise, the Hearts board will be forced to start planning the recruitment of a new head coach to salvage our season.