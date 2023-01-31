Former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown empathises with players moving to new clubs in January, admitting "it's a really strange situation".

Brown switched to both Tottenham and Fulham in the January window during his career and explained it was very different from joining at the end of a season.

"When you go in January, it's usually because you're going straight there to play," he said. "You can imagine the caution from other people because you're there to take someone's place.

"In pre-season, there's a nice build-up but in January, you arrive one day and the next you are in the team. I've done that a few times and it's hard to go straight in.

"It can also be a last-second decision and it affects everything - your family, where you live, moving to a different area. Psychologically, it can be quite difficult."

For those in the dressing room, the club being linked with someone in their position can also take its toll.

"Take Everton," he said. "They apparently want to sign a left-back. What does that say to Vitaliy Mykolenko? Sean Dyche hasn't even really met him yet and clearly does not fancy him.

"It can be damaging to know you've not got the confidence of your manager. Secrets aren't safe anymore in football."

So who will be left with a last-second decision to make in the final five and a half hours of the window? Will your club be able to do any more late business?

Here's a final reminder that you can follow live text coverage here

And you can track every transfer from across the Premier League here