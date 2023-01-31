Late deals 'difficult' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits he is interested in “a number of players” but says it will be difficult to complete any late deals.

“It’s very quiet at the minute so we'll see how the last 12 hours go," he said. "There's a couple we're looking at but it's late in the window. We're trying but it will be difficult.

"I'm definitely happy with what we've got just now. I think we've got a really good squad.

"I'd like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that's going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number."

Neilson would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson and does not anticipate departures from Tynecastle.

"Unless anyone comes in that's paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere," he said.