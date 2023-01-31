Transfer news: Blues could lose Jorginho to Gunners

Gossip graphic

Arsenal are exploring a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Football London)

Paris St-Germain hope to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season, with the Blues winger thought to prefer a switch to France rather than joining another English team. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool could make a surprise move to bolster their midfield by signing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea on deadline day. (El Nacional - in Spanish)

