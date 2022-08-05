Former Everton midfielder James McFadden believes the mooted re-signing of Idrissa Gueye would be "fantastic" for the club.

The Senegal international moved to Paris St-Germain in 2019 but, after the departures of Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Donny van de Beek this summer, Frank Lampard is expected to bring Gueye back to Goodison Park.

"I think it's really positive," McFadden told a special BBC Radio 5 Live podcast on Everton. "The fans did not want him to leave.

"If it gets done, he would add steel and energy to the midfield. He would not need a bedding-in period and is a top player.

"People say it's lazy to go back for a former player, but I think it's creative. It's an area that needs strengthening and he would be a sensible signing.

"He was top drawer before he left and he would come straight back into the slot he vacated."

McFadden also backed Lampard to improve on a difficult season, with the Toffees only scrambling clear of relegation in the penultimate game.

"One bad season does not make them bad players," he said. "The club on the pitch is in a better position than last year with the apathy of the Rafael Benitez appointment.

"Everyone is behind the manager and the players will be better. The warning of last season is there for them."

