Analysis: Man Utd 2-1 Man City

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Manchester United’s win over Manchester City is their most significant result since Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in the summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten at Old Trafford this season but to overcome the champions in a Manchester derby will send further confidence and self-belief surging through the club.

Marcus Rashford continued his golden goal sequence with the winner to complete a remarkable quick turnaround that sparked ecstatic scenes in the Stretford End.

United now sit in third place, only one point behind Manchester City, a state of affairs that would have been barely believable after Ten Hag lost his first game at home to Brighton and then saw his new side thrashed 4-0 at Brentford.

Casemiro has brought experience and solidity to midfield while Luke Shaw justified Ten Hag’s faith with a top-class display in a central defensive role.

It is far too early for grand statements and predictions about Ten Hag’s United but there is no question things are finally moving in the right direction at Old Trafford.