'The last few weeks were tough' - Havertz

Chelsea matchwinner Kai Havertz: "The last few weeks were tough. For everyone at the club, it is not easy under these circumstances. A lot of things changed this year. We have so many injuries, 10-12 injured players. Today we had five young players in the starting XI, they are doing a really good job at the moment.

"I think I was in a good spot. Hakim gave me a lot of good balls. I play in the number nine position and I take the responsibility to score more goals, we as a team need to score more goals. I will do my best to help the team."