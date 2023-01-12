Mackay on potential transfers, relegation pressure & goal drought
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before his side's crucial Premiership trip to Motherwell this weekend.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Mackay hopes to have a new signing in place for Saturday's game and would like to bring another couple of players in.
He is embracing the pressure and responsibility of trying to steer the team off the bottom of the table but admits "we need to get points on the board".
Despite a lack of goals - County are the division's lowest scorers with 14 in 21 games - Mackay isn't worried because he insists they are creating opportunities and is confident they will start converting more of them.
Ben Paton picked up a nasty looking knee injury in training this week which looks like keeping him out for the medium term.