Boss Jesse Marsch hopes his time working with Erling Haaland will help Leeds United stop the free-scoring striker when Manchester City visit Elland Road on Wednesday - but he admitted it will also "come down to luck".

Haaland, who has scored an incredible 23 goals for City this season, played under Marsch when the American was head coach at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

Marsch said: "The time I had with Erling was just outstanding and we had an incredible relationship. I have some ideas of things we will try to do, but it will come down to luck on the day in certain moments."

Haaland will be looking to add to his Premier League tally of 18 goals in 14 appearances and Marsch knows how significant the game is for the 22-year-old.

Marsch said: "Erling was born here [Leeds]. His father has history at the club and he has, I think, the club in his heart because of that.

"We will expect him to be fully ready and passionate about this match, which causes issues for us."

Haaland scored 17 goals in 16 league appearances under Marsch for Salzburg before his £18m move in 2020 to Borussia Dortmund.

Marsch added: "I know how good he is. You have to have a keen awareness of where he is at all times and where he likes to be - certainly his ability to run hard into the box, his ability to run hard in transition, his ability to do whatever it takes around the goal to get on the end of plays.

"So he is often not the one that is starting the plays, but he is always thinking about where he can be so he can be finishing it and his instincts in that manner are incredibly unique."