'Youan has the fans buzzing as Hibs go for revenge against Celtic'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs gave the fans some much-needed festive cheer with a convincing 4-0 win over Livingston.

The Hibees headed into the game facing the prospect of a fifth successive defeat to the Lions, however it was clear from the start that the hosts had other ideas.

Two chances in the opening minutes set the tone for the match, before Jason Holt’s red card ensured the momentum stayed firmly in Hibs’ hands. The ex-Hearts midfielder caught Kevin Nisbet high with his studs, and the referee was quick to brandish the red card.

Hibs took full advantage with Nisbet getting his second goal in successive games since returning from injury, before Chris Cadden cemented the advantage moments later.

Two goals from Kyle Magennis and a rare brace of penalty saves from David Marshall ensured the scoreline reflected Hibs’ superiority, but it was the performance of Elie Youan that had the Hibs support buzzing as they left the ground.

The French forward has had a stuttering start to life at Easter Road but pulled out his best performance of the season on Saturday.

We’ll be hoping for more of the same on Wednesday night as Hibs look to take that impressive form into the match against league leaders Celtic, who humbled Hibs earlier in the season with a 6-1 win in Glasgow.