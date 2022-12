Tottenham have made an offer of £13m for Barcelona's 26-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. (Onda Cero) , external

Spurs, along with top-four rivals Manchester United, have also opened talks with Rennes over 25-year-old French striker Martin Terrier, who was valued at £34m over the summer. (Media Foot via Express), external

