Analysis: Man City 3-0 Wolves

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This was the first significant setback for Julen Lopetegui since he replaced Bruno Lage as Wolves boss during the World Cup.

If there is comfort for the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, it comes from the knowledge there are not many more demanding tests than this, even if his side only remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The arrival of Craig Dawson for £3.3m from West Ham should help shore up a hesitant defence, while a first start for Mario Lemina here, plus a debut for Pablo Sarabia, further creates a team Lopetegui can work with - especially if his other transfer window target, Flamengo's Joao Gomes, can be kept out of Lyon's clutches.

He clearly wants more width from Wolves' passing, although he does have a week to work on that, with his side not involved in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend.

February will then be a crucial month, with Wolves taking on two sides presently below them, Southampton and Bournemouth, in successive weeks.

Certainly no-one could accuse Lopetegui of not being invested in his job. He was booked along with Neves for arguing over an incident when City's Rico Lewis appeared to bring down Hwang Hee-chan, when the South Korean was about to set off on a long run towards to City goal before Haaland changed the direction of the contest.