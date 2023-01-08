Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Manager Lee Johnson spoke about how much he was looking forward to seeing Kevin Nisbet, Aiden McGeady, and Kyle Magennis starting together, having all been injured for most of the season. It made such a difference to their attack.

Nisbet grabbed his second Hibs' hat-trick on just his fifth game back after nine months out with an ACL injury, and his finishing ability could make all the difference for Hibs.

McGeady was also fantastic, setting up the first goal and generally showing he still has great technical ability even if, at 36, his pace is not what it was.

While there were attacking positives, Hibs still showed their flaky side. Defensively and in midfield they still look too flimsy, and on another day Motherwell could well have claimed at last a point.