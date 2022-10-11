Dundee United 1-0 Hibernian: What did the manager say?

After recording back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins, Dundee United manager Liam Fox told BBC Sportsound: “It was eventful. We had good spells, spells where we really had to dig in. Hibs made it difficult for us, but we’re just delighted with the three points.

“It’s eyes straight on to Saturday. Boys will be back in tomorrow. Every game in this league is very, very tough and they’re all different. We’ll try and make a good week, a very, very good week [against Ross County].

“You can talk about tactics, but sometimes you just need to dig in and find a way to win, and that’s what pleased me most tonight. There were people throwing themselves in front of things defending their goal and their box.”