More tributes for 'complete gentleman' Gold
Tributes have continued to be paid to West Ham co-chairman David Gold, who has died aged 86 after a short illness.
To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman - you will be missed. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/Pyks5JnO9Z— Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) January 4, 2023
Terrible news, David was an absolute gentleman, always had kind and supportive words for me when things were tough. He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity. He loved football and he loved his club. I will miss him.— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) January 4, 2023
My deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/AIa9zzHzlu
The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86.— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 4, 2023
Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cCXmZDYIyT