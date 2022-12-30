World-Cup winner Cristian Romero is starting a "difficult period" in his career, but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is sure the Argentine will rise to the challenge.

Defender Romero last played for Spurs on 26 October, but is available to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday after helping his country win the World Cup in Qatar.

Conte said he has been impressed with the player's attitude in training.

“I have seen him with great focus and with great desire to come back and play and to go with his mind into Tottenham’s situation," added Conte.

“For sure I am really happy for him and for us it is important to have in our team two World Cup champions in Hugo [Lloris] and Cuti.

“But he has to know very well that now starts the more difficult period for him because the expectation is going to become high for him.

"He has to work much more and continue to work, especially don’t lose the desire to improve himself.”