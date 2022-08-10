BBC Scotland's Calum Macdonald in Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis has called on his international teammate, Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis, as the Dutch side aim to down Dundee United.

"I asked him some things about Dundee United, I spoke to him last week, he explained some things, it was good," said Pavlidis.

The Greek striker, however, expects a different game on Thursday night after losing the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie 1-0.

"It was a difficult game in Scotland, their support waited for this game, it was an important game for us too, we didn't play good and we need to change a lot of things," added the forward. "Tomorrow will be a very different game."