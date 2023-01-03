Opportunity missed and wrong substitutions?

We asked for Rangers fans' reaction to Monday's 2-2 draw at home to Celtic. While new manager Michael Beale gets some plaudits, his substitutions are questioned in what is being viewed as an opportunity missed to narrow the gap with the visitors and Scottish Premiership leaders...

Ronnie: Rangers deserved three points. Sakala had his best game in a Rangers shirt and Kent was immense. Two poor goals to lose cost us dearly. My only criticism is replacing Tillman with Sands. It signalled we were defending our lead. Arfield would have been better option, especially as Alfredo had already been taken off. But we dominated second half and were unlucky.

Steven: Could've, should've, but sadly didn't. A missed opportunity. Micheal Beale has clearly made a difference and, unlike Giovanni van Bronckhorst, seems to have the measure of Ange Postecoglou's Celtic. Much improved performance but still too fragile in defence. Keep it going, keep on winning and things will get better.

Dougie: Michael Beale has done a tremendous job overall. Such a turnaround in the team. That said, I'm disappointed at the substitutions. Colak and Arfield would have been much better. It's obvious Rangers need at least three or four players replaced in January.

Stu: Opportunity missed. At 2-1 up, they should have pushed on. Bringing on Jack and Sands was bottle merchant tactics. Colak, Arfeild and Roofe should have been in and we would of buried them.

Ronnie: The Rangers captain is poor. Need a new captain. James Tavernier is very poor defending Celtic's two goals. The man is very slow and sloppy.