Bayern Munich are planning to make a second offer to Tottenham for their England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Sky Sport - in German, external)

Tottenham are trying to agree a deal to sign Clement Lenglet on a three-year contract from Barcelona, having had the France defender, 28, on loan last season. (Sport - in Spanish, external)

Tottenham are also edging closer to signing Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, 22. (90min, external)

