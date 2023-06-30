Manchester United fans seem to be divided on whether Mason Mount is a worthy signing for Erik ten Hag's side.

We asked what you make of the deal and what this will mean for established players.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rob: Mason Mount is a better Marcel Sabitzer, he's actually reasonably versatile and would fit in pretty well. We definitely need a new centre-half and a bit of support for Rashford though. This has to be Sancho's breakout season, or he should wave goodbye in January. During pre-season, United have to work on spreading out the goals. Rashford can't do it all!

Darren: I'm not sure if Mount is really needed but it depends if that allows a £30 or £40m sale of McTominay or Fred, if so it is an improvement. A defensive-midfield cover for Casemiro is more of a priority. An absolute priority is a centre-forward first, then a goalkeeper who can command the box better.

Tom: If Manchester United had done this deal after they had signed a number nine and another centre-back, two positions they actually need to strengthen, I think it would look totally different and there would be no questions over the signing. It would look quality.

Mark: Erik ten Hag wanted Mount many years ago and knows he can use him in a forward-thinking way. He also takes good free kicks and distributes the ball well. There is a plan there which fans and the media will see in pre-season.

Raheel: I do feel United have overpaid for a player who is in the final year of his contract. But, Erik must see something in him to want him at the club, so I have to back him with his intuition in regards to Mount as the players that he brought in last summer have made an impact.

Anthony: There are too many negative thoughts about United. To get a top England player is great news, so let’s hope Erik can recruit the same quality in the coming weeks.