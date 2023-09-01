Arteta is not anticipating any new arrivals on Friday: "I do not expect anyone to come in. For me, today is serene."

He is delighted that Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad: "I am so pleased for him. He has had some moments when his pathway was not clear and had to fight through. I love his mentality and his work-rate and how hard he has fought to be recognised at that level. It is a really nice moment for him."

At the same time, Arteta is disappointed Ben White was excluded: "He has been incredible once again since the start of the season. He certainly has the level and has proven that over the past few years."

He believes the squad at his disposal offers an array of options for tactical flexibility: "The other day we had 36 different formations; against Manchester City it was 43. We have to be able to make right decisions and change our formations more. That is the beauty of football and I love it."

On the departure of Folarin Balogun: "I am really happy for him. We did not have enough space in the squad to give him the minutes he needs. He has gone to a really good club with huge experience in developing talent."

He enjoyed the Champions League draw: "I watched it with my kids and they were betting on it. It was great fun. Some beautiful games to play in and we are looking forward to it."