Manager Unai Emery says recent signing Nicolo Zaniolo brings a "different" attacking option to his Aston Villa squad, ahead of potentially giving the Italy international his Premier League debut at Burnley on Sunday.

Zaniolo joined Villa on a season-long loan from Galatasaray last week but was unable to feature when the club returned to European competition in midweek.

Emery said: "His first match he didn't have the right permission and he couldn't play in Europe, the two matches against Hibernian, but he is ready for Sunday and, of course, we are trying to add his quality offensively, his position on the pitch, playing right, playing left, playing higher and lower.

"He is ready to play because he's training very well, he has very good spirit and energy, he has power. He is a little bit different from the strikers we have now because he can play being versatile.

"He is training very well and hopefully on Sunday he can play. He can show at the beginning his adaptation is going well and he can show with his performances for us."