Hibernian manager Lee Johnson's insists he is unaware if Ryan Porteous has played his last game for the club, with the centre-half expected to leave during the January window, with Serie A side Udinese and Blackburn Rovers leading the chase but the likes of Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse also in the mix for the 23-year-old. (Football Scotland), external

