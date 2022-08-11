Everton have unveiled their third kit for this season, with the design inspired by Prince Rupert’s Tower.

The yellow and blue shirt features the tower icon in place of the club crest, with the tower also displayed in a pattern that runs across the bottom of the shirt.

The shirt will be worn with yellow shorts and socks and will be seen in action for the first time in Saturday's Premier League match at Aston Villa.

Alex Iwobi, who modelled the new third kit, said: "I'm looking forward to wearing it out on the pitch this season.

"I think the kit is cool. It's bright, it's bold, but it's stylish and it's more than just a football shirt - it looks good with jeans and shorts too. It's casual.

"Trying to show how this kit can be a fashion item was what this kit shoot was all about, and it was one I definitely enjoyed being a part of."