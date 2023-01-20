Hammell looking elsewhere but hasn't given up on Penney return

Steven Hammell admits Motherwell face competition to bring Matt Penney back for the rest of the season after the left-back attracted interest from English clubs.

Penney returned to Ipswich this week after the end of his Fir Park loan spell.

The uncertainty means Motherwell are also looking elsewhere for a left-back and Hammell said: "I think there will be some stuff to confirm soon on that regarding Matt.

"There has been a bit of interest in him, we have been in contact with him. I get on fantastic with him, he has been good for us this season.

"I think there will be something out later. If it's not to be Matty, then we will be looking to do a bit of work and bring someone in to replace if that is the case."

Motherwell have no natural left-back with Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley out long term but right-back Stephen O'Donnell has played there this season and could return for Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round clash at Arbroath.

"Stephen was struggling last week," Hammell said. "He will train and we will see how he feels and assess that."

Motherwell are also understood to be closing in on a complicated transfer for Japanese midfielder Riku Danzaki, who has been on loan at Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

"We are speaking to a lot of players and there are some that are further down the line than others,” added Hammell.

“Until we can actually confirm it's not right me speaking about players who are attached to other teams."