Ahead of Monday's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, Hibernian stalwart Lewis Stevenson says that although he has been in winning teams at Celtic Park and Ibrox, "there's something special about going to your rivals and winning". (Scotland on Sunday), external

Watford are the latest club to show an interest in Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous and may try to sign him on a pre-contract this month. Hibs are keen on Burnley's Kevin Long as a replacement but Aberdeen are thought to be keen on the player too. (Scottish Sun), external

