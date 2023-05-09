Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

How things have changed.

Title-chasing sides are now coming to St James’ Park to waste time. Eddie Howe reiterated his frustration at Mikel Arteta’s tactics to run the clock down, keep the ball out of play and feign injuries.

Such criticism has been aimed towards Howe’s side at stages of the season, pundits claiming the Magpies were using the so-called 'dark arts' of football. However, on Sunday, the title challenging Gunners did exactly that - has Arteta been stealing Howe’s diary?!

It was an annoying afternoon - hitting the post twice, VAR helping to overturn a penalty decision and Aaron Ramsdale pulling off world-class saves.

Still, Newcastle showed spirit and fight in a cauldron atmosphere at St James’ Park and they have their own chase this season in the fight for Champions League football.

Sitting third with only four games remaining is a remarkable feat but Newcastle cannot let up now. The job is not done.

Although Manchester United's loss to West Ham kept the Toon in third, Liverpool are pushing and do not look like resting up.

It's a trip to relegation battling Leeds United next for Eddie Howe, managed of course by ex-Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce...

Things could be about to get even feistier.