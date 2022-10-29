P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Leicester City have shown signs of a return to form in recent weeks after serious struggles earlier in the season raised question marks over the future of manager Brendan Rodgers.

And even in defeat against Manchester City, there was evidence of renewed resilience, determination and organisation that meant it took a moment of brilliance from Kevin De Bruyne to settle a tight game at the King Power Stadium.

There will also be, however, a question mark over whether they could have done more to put Manchester City under pressure, not by simply throwing caution to the winds but by adopting a more pro-active approach rather than a risk-averse strategy for long periods.

When they were forced to push after De Bruyne broke the deadlock early in the second half, they gave Manchester City anxious moments, especially when Youri Tielemans had a volley touched on to the bar by Ederson and later when they induced moments of panic in the visitors defence.

Rodgers insisted he had no regrets about the approach but the sense lingered that a more ambitious approach might just have got some rewards from this game.