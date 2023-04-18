When Celtic won the league at Rugby Park...

While Celtic's Rugby Park stroll at the weekend leaves them two wins from the title, 19 years ago today they regained the trophy with victory at the same venue.

Martin O'Neill's men became champions for the third time in four seasons in 2004, wrapping up glory with six games to spare as they went 16 points clear of Rangers.

Stiliyan Petrov netted the only goal of the game against Kilmarnock, latching on to a Henrik Larsson flick to slot past Colin Meldrum.

As if the day couldn't get any sweeter, Petrov's strike came after Kris Boyd thought he'd given Killie the lead, only for his goal to be disallowed for a push by Eric Skora on Bobo Balde.

The triumph marked a stark contrast from the previous season where Celtic had lost the title to Rangers at the same venue by a single goal despite a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, which came hot on the heels of the heartbreaking Uefa Cup final loss to Porto.

Having wrested back the trophy in style, O'Neill declared his third Celtic title "the sweetest of them all".