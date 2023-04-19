BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said it looked like Leeds' spirit had gone in the 6-1 defeat by Liverpool and he said "go down fighting if you're going to go down".

Reflecting on Monday's game, he told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "I did feel really bad about it. The bit that makes me really sad is that it looked like their spirit had gone.

"At 3-1, it all went south if it hadn’t gone south before. Overall, it was pretty spineless by the end of it all. It was horrible."

Liam Cooper has only played 16 minutes in Leeds' last five games, while Luke Ayling was left on the bench against Liverpool. Pope says playing those who have "the DNA of the club" will be vital if Leeds are going to avoid relegation.

He said: "It’s gone from nine teams down to five. Go down fighting if you’re going to go down. That’s why I think there is always a place for Ayling, always a place for Cooper.

"People with heart, people with the DNA of the club in there. Let’s face it. Somebody said the DNA of the club is diluted and it feels that way now. It’s only a few players that really get it and that is what’s going to get them over the line.

"If you’re down at the bottom, there are a few that are pretty poor and what is going to get you over the line? The desire to stay in the division and the desire to do it for Leeds United."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds