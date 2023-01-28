Rangers manager Michael Beale says he is keen to sort out Ryan Jack's future at Ibrox.

The Scotland midfielder is out of contract in the summer - as are winger Ryan Kent and forward Alfredo Morelos - and can speak to clubs outside Scotland after the January transfer window.

Jack, 30, has suggested he has had no contract talks with the club but Beale says he is happy with the former Aberdeen player.

“We had a brief conversation a couple of weeks ago. For Ryan it’s just being healthy and playing because in the first part of the season he was doing neither, he wasn’t healthy and he wasn’t playing so much," said Beale.

"Since I’ve come in he’s been a main part of the team, he’s scored goals and played ever so well. So at the moment everything’s calm.

"I know that Ryan’s probably eager, and I’m eager, to get his future sorted out sooner rather than later but at the moment everything’s fine.”