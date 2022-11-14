N﻿ewcastle defender Fabian Schar was speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Matthew Raisbeck following a 1-0 win over Chelsea

"We wanted it more, so we're really proud of the team," Schar told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It was unbelievable - when you see the last ten minutes how we left everything on the pitch, we were desperate to win.

"Sometimes you have to be nasty and put everything on the pitch. We did that brilliantly and, overall, I think we deserved to win.

"It was a great to finish the first part of the season like that.

"Obviously, we have had six wins in a row and are in a great position. I don't want to stop the season with Newcastle, but I think it's the same for everybody.

"I'm going to the World Cup which is something special as well, so I feel a bit of both.

"I don't want to leave Newcastle but playing at the World Cup with Switzerland is something special. I'll enjoy that, and then I will be happy when I come back."