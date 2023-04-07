Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as chief football officer.

The announcement comes just over a week after managing director Fabio Paratici had to step back from his role after his 30-month ban from Italian football was extended by FIFA "to have worldwide effect".

Munn is a former City Football Group executive and will join the club’s board as well as taking charge of all footballing departments.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch.”