M﻿ichael Beale says when Rangers came calling it was "an opportunity I just couldn't turn down", despite having pledged his future to QPR last month after rejecting an approach from Wolves.

“This came out of nowhere, I had a decision to make and I think it is fair to say this is a wonderful football club," said the new Ibrox manager.

"It’s an institution, it was a Europa League finalist just six months ago and it was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down didn’t want to turn down.

"I wanted to come back and work with the board and the players here and unite that with the fans and move forward.

“I apologise for disappointing the people down there, I think it is a good project but this was one I wasn’t willing to walk away from.”

B﻿eale, formerly first-team coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, admitted he was "champing at the bit to get back up the road".

"I loved my time here previously, lived a really big experience," he added.

"There’s a lot of players in the dressing room who understand my ideas because we worked together previously. It was the right moment to come back."