Magpies announce special one-off kit
Newcastle United will wear a special one-off kit against Brighton on Saturday.
The Premier League ruled that all three of the Magpies' three new 2022-23 kits will all clash with Brighton's home kit.
Therefore, special dispensation has been given to wear a new sky-blue jersey. It features the silhouette of St James' Park and several city landmarks - including the Tyne Bridge.
Newcastle will wear the shirt with their traditional black shorts and socks.