O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal’s injuries and lack of experience have ultimately caught up with them in the final weeks of the season. Manchester City now look back to their unstoppable best, meaning any title hopes for the Gunners are now incredibly slim.

Mikel Arteta must now ensure his team just do their job. Five games to go, they cannot afford to collapse and leave that as the lasting memory of this great season.

With Champions League football secured and the title now firmly in City’s hands, Arsenal players should now play with freedom.

Without a win in four, three points have to be secured at home tonight against a Chelsea side that is seriously struggling, 36 points behind the Gunners.

Myself and many other fans wanted to see Arteta make changes against City last week and that feeling has only grown stronger following the dismal display at the Etihad. Arteta needs to find another iteration of this team to get it back on track.

Two players that could come in are Jorginho and Leandro Trossard. Both have been reliable when called upon and they bring a calming presence to a side that has looked shaky on the pitch in recent weeks.