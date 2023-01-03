Lopetegui on Cunha, Villa, transfers and Jimenez
- Published
Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media ahead of Wolves' game at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
The Spaniard confirmed forward Matheus Cunha would be in the Wolves squad for the trip to Villa Park after joining on loan from Atletico Madrid this week.
He described Cunha as a "complete player", adding Wanderers can deploy him in virtually any attacking position they see fit.
Lopetegui praised his Villa counterpart and compatriot Unai Emery's impact at Wolves' West Midlands rivals, labelling him "a very good coach" who has "improved Villa a lot" and who he has "big respect" for.
The Wolves boss admitted his "very short squad" needs reinforcements in January, adding "in some positions we have overload and in others we have very few players".
Lopetegui said he "felt the energy in the stadium" in his first Premier League match at Molineux against Manchester United on Saturday and added "each match in England has its special environment".
He added that Raul Jimenez is "feeling better" after his injury-hit season and World Cup campaign with Mexico but must fight for selection like every other player, having been a substitute in Wolves' past two games.