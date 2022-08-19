Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again.

Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still ill.

Manager Steve Cooper would not say if new signings Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate or Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler will be involved.

Who replaces Doucoure in your Toffees XI?

Would any of the new signings be in your Forest line-up?