Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson has joined Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old scored his first goal for the Villans in their shock FA Cup third-round defeat by Stevenage earlier this month.

The Frenchman has only made 23 appearances for the club since signing in January 2021.

He is the second Villa player to join Strasbourg in this transfer window, after right-back Frederic Guilbert made a permanent move last week.

Villa have made two signings in the transfer window so far - left-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and forward Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire.