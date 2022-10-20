'﻿Something wrong', 'serious problem', 'no spark'

W﻿e asked for your views on Rangers' 1-0 League Cup quarter-final win over Dundee.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

C﻿hristie: There is something wrong at Rangers just now. The Liverpool result aside, there is no passion or creativity. Going forward, there is no edge and defensively they look ropey. I appreciate there are injuries but the level of performance recently is worrying.

C﻿harlie: Watching them against Dundee was painful, the players don’t look as if they are interested in playing, they look tired and lost. There is a serious problem at Rangers and nobody, including the management, appear to know how to fix it. Looking at a lot of empty seats at Ibrox last night doesn’t help and the fans are saying we have problems!

J﻿im: A rather large sack of mince. It's like they've gone backwards, they appear to have no confidence or faith in what they're doing or in each other.

J﻿ames: The performance against Dundee were very poor. There was no spark or aggression other than a few smart moves. The game was dead and to be honest it bored me. I know Dundee are not a bad team but how can can anyone say a 1-0 win at home against a Championship side is acceptable? Something needs to change ASAP.