Montreal defender Alistair Johnston says he is "excited" to be linked with a move to Celtic and revealed that his phone has been "blowing up" with all the messages he has been receiving about the potential switch. (Scotsman), external

A verbal deal has been agreed between Celtic and Montreal for the transfer of Canada defender Alistair Johnston. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant reckons Alistair Johnston's reported move shows that Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will be on his way out of the club sometime soon. (Go Radio via Daily Record, external)

"Recruitment, as much as tactics and style, makes a manager", says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton in praise of Ange Postecoglou's squad building. (Daily Record), external

