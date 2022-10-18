'Win against Palace will buy board more time to make appointment'

Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves

Wolves finally managed to get back to winning ways and it was a huge relief for the club and a real weight off the shoulders for players and fans.

Although they still aren’t in a fantastic position, we hope that this can now kickstart the season. It wasn’t a perfect performance but caretaker bosses Steve Davis and James Collins injected the required grit and determination into the squad.

Even the returning Morgan Gibbs-White couldn’t ruin the afternoon. The former Wolves midfielder was jeered for the majority of the game so who knows if that affected his performance.

A win against Crystal Palace midweek would be massive too. Not only would the club shoot up the Premier League but it could buy the board more time to pick out a new head coach.

That picture still isn’t any clearer but some more breathing space between Wolves and the drop zone will ease the pressure to make a snap decision.