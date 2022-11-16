A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I﻿'m very happy to score goals, but the only thing that really matters for me in football is to win," said Rodrigo in the wake of Leeds United's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham.

It was a game in which he scored twice brilliantly - a flashing volley on the turn and a crisp strike into the far corner - and his tally is now nine in arguably the toughest league in the world.

But Rodrigo is not winning at much lately, despite rediscovering his finishing touch. The 31-year-old was overlooked for Spain's World Cup squad, despite being four goals ahead of Ferran Torres of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, both of whom did make Luis Enrique's final selection.

A year ago, though, he was in - recalled for World Cup qualifiers after scoring in consecutive Premier League matches. At the time, the Spain boss said: "He is clever inside the box, he has good shooting skills and can finish well - although what he does at Leeds is totally different from what we do here."

Finding the net regularly is not enough, it seems. So is this the crux of it for United's £27m record signing? Everybody, including Enrique, expects more. Common accusations include: he does not press enough; the ball does not stick up top; and he gives it away too cheaply. And people debate whether he is a number nine or a number 10.

His transfer fee may have meant criticism is more acute and more swiftly aimed at the Brazil-born forward.

The fact is Rodrigo is scoring - producing the goods for Leeds despite the operation around him being out of sync. But he remains the well-rounded individual unable to quite complete the circle for club or country.

