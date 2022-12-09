Jurgen Klopp has revealed Luis Diaz has picked up an injury and needs assessment.

The Reds face Lyon in a friendly in Dubai on Sunday but Diaz has not trained on Thursday or Friday.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:, external “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Diaz has not played since being taken off with an injury in Liverpool's loss at Arsenal on 9 October.