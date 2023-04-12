Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes John Stones' evolution into a midfielder under Pep Guardiola is testament to what a "fantastic player" he is.

Stones shone in City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday after excelling in a midfield role from right-back at Southampton last weekend.

"We have seen him play in midfield in the past and it felt almost like a gimmick," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "However, given the way City are playing now, it makes perfect sense.

"He is such a good footballer that he can go in there and dictate the pace of the game but also be a key defender in transition.

"It is great to see him fit, playing well and getting the accolades he deserves."

Onuoha also praised Guardiola's offensive approach in cementing the victory.

"You saw when Kevin de Bruyne was replaced, Guardiola brought on a striker," he said. "His way of being defensive is to be attacking and that level of aggression made a big difference."